Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate what she calls possible insider trading in connection to last week's announcement that Kodak was getting into the drug-making business.
In her letter to the SEC, Senator Warren says CEO Jim Continenza and board member Philippe Katz bought thousands of shares of company stock five days before the announcement.
The company is getting a $765 million federal grant to start making pharmaceuticals at Eastman Kodak Park. Kodak stock shot up to more than $50 per share following the news.
Warren also says Kodak failed to properly embargo the news to Rochester media the day before the announcement, leading to word getting out early.
She says per SEC rules, Kodak should then have fully disclosed the grant.
Continenza told CNBC last week that he didn't know whether the information was leaked early.