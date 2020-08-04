Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate what she calls possible insider trading in connection to last week's announcement that Kodak was getting into the drug-making business.

In her letter to the SEC, Senator Warren says CEO Jim Continenza and board member Philippe Katz bought thousands of shares of company stock five days before the announcement.

Good. If investors or @Kodak employees were trading based on the unauthorized disclosure or discussion of nonpublic information, then it would appear to be a clear violation of securities law. The SEC should hold them accountable. https://t.co/Xu0JwOEtDv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 4, 2020

The company is getting a $765 million federal grant to start making pharmaceuticals at Eastman Kodak Park. Kodak stock shot up to more than $50 per share following the news.

Warren's letter said in part: "The purchase of stock by Mr. Continenza and Mr. Katz while the company was involved in secret negotiations with the government over a lucrative contract raises questions about whether these executives potentially made investment decisions based on material, non-public information derived from their positions."

Warren also says Kodak failed to properly embargo the news to Rochester media the day before the announcement, leading to word getting out early.

She says per SEC rules, Kodak should then have fully disclosed the grant.

Continenza told CNBC last week that he didn't know whether the information was leaked early.