KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Numbers show the coronavirus pandemic isn’t slowing down drivers.

They said most of their customers are locals, not tourists

Stefan Oswald and Robert LoConti in Kissimmee can’t rely on renting out vacation homes anymore — they’re now into car rentals.

The car-sharing company they use called “Turo” recently changed its policies when it comes to sanitizing cars by doubling down on cleaning.

The friends have about 20 cars available to rent and said most of their customers are not tourists — they’re locals.

“In this kind of economy, they’re still going out renting fun cars just for the day trip, go to the beach and blow out some steam,” LoConti said. “It’s nice to see people are still trying to live it up … respectfully and also responsibly.”

In a recent Turo survey, 40% of respondents said they’re using cars for short drives to get out of the house in the middle of this pandemic.

