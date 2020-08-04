NATIONWIDE — Frontier Airlines confirms it is warning more than 1,000 employees of potential layoffs come October when federal payroll assistance runs out.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said it provided notice to 925 flight attendants and 559 pilots.

There is no breakdown on impacts by geography, but the airline says impacts at Orlando International Airport are "certainly likely.”

Spirit Airlines this week notified the state of Florida that it could furlough more than 1,000 workers including pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, and dispatchers — mostly at Fort Lauderdale airport.

The furloughs would be part of a larger effort to furlough to cut at least 9,000 workers.

Multiple airlines have warned cuts could come October 1.

American Airlines warned this month that it could lay off as many as 25,000 (30% of workforce) employees including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, and airport workers.

United Airlines announced July 20 it was scheduling October layoffs for 447 workers at Orlando International Airport and another 109 workers at Tampa International Airport.

United’s cuts at Orlando International Airport include:

34 flight attendants

145 line technicians

55 ramp service employees

38 customer service representatives

80 avionics technicians

United Airlines alone received $3.5 billion in grants and $1.5 billion in low-interest loans as part of the Federal Aid Program.

United warned it could lay off up to 36,000 employees by October when payroll aid runs out.

U.S. airlines collectively split more than $31 billion in federal aid in exchange for promises not to lay off workers at least until October 1.