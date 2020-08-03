Lord & Taylor said Monday it is closing its 6 stores across New York, including the one inside Destiny USA, according to Forbes.

It comes after the department chain store filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced it is looking for a new owner.

Overall, 19 of its 38 stores will close.

Like a lot of retailers, Lord & Taylor was already struggling with the shift to online shopping even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck this spring.

About 40 retailers have already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy so far this year, exceeding the number for all of last year.