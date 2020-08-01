Calling all foodies. You can take a tour of some of Lewiston's best restaurants.

Roaming Table food tours kicked off its 7th season this weekend.

Visitors can sample food and drinks from five restaurants featured on the Food Network, along with local favorites.

The tour also includes the history of the small town near Niagara Falls.

"We're super excited to get people started here and enjoy the outdoors a little bit, and at the same time, taste some really great food, and it helps everybody, not only us, but the businesses, and supports them as well," said Roaming Table owner Christopher Tepas.

Roaming Table tours will continue every Friday and Saturday through the month of September.