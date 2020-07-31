SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s Community Redevelopment Agency is working to get customers back into businesses with a new campaign promoting the area as a safe place to be.

Sanford’s local businesses have been struggling since the coronavirus pandemic started. Now, the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA, is pushing out a new campaign called #SanfordingSafely.

The ad that’s played on television says the local restaurants have “transformed to allow for social distancing,” and “they’ve taken every precaution to keep you safe.”

Charles Davis, chairman of the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency, said “A patron can come down. Enjoy Sanford. Eat a meal and feel safe and know that every precaution against COVID is being taken.”

The #SanfordingSafely campaign started with the television ad — the next step is a social media campaign.​