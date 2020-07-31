PARKlets will soon be popping up across the city of Syracuse.

In case you don't know what a PARKlet is, it's a flower box barrier that divides parking spaces from the road.

Since restaurant capacity is limited, the parkles will allow businesses to have more room for outdoor dining or waiting areas.

“It will help bring back a lot of attention to the pedestrian and be able to reclaim some of the pavement and hopefully give us all an opportunity to support and enjoy these local businesses,” said project coordinator Michael John Heagerty.

Each PARKlet costs about $1,500. And will be funded by donations.

Kitty Hoynes will be one of the first to get a PARKlet.

There is a GoFundMe page for PARKlets that can be found here.