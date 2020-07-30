The owners of Rochester amusement park Seabreeze have made the decision to keep the park closed for the remainder of 2020. It's the first time this has happened in 141 years, according to the company.

The Norris family, which owns the park, says it was fully prepared to reopen in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan on June 26. The park had developed a COVID-19 safety plan to keep visitors safe. However, the owners say the state has not been able to provide them with clear guidance or permission to reopen. They say the window to reopen the park for the 2020 season has unfortunately closed.

The Norris family released a statement on Thursday saying in part: "We are grateful for the federal PPP funding that has helped us to retain our full-time staff to date and are in the process of reviewing all available options, including pending federal aid, to support our team through the rest of the year. All employees have been notified that we will not be opening this season. Seasonal team members are encouraged to join us next year for the 2021 season. "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire Seabreeze team and our close-knit community, who have continued to show their love and support for our family business during this unprecedented and difficult time. We have been honored to provide Rochester with summer fun for more than five generations, and although we’re deeply disappointed that we can’t be together this year, we’re already planning for an exciting 2021 season." — The Norris Family, Owners, Seabreeze Amusement Park

Highlights of the 2021 season will include:

Special benefits for our current season pass holders.

Return of the popular Cirque En Vol acrobat show.

Welcoming back our many groups outings.

The Jack Rabbit’s belated 100th anniversary celebration.

More information can be found on the Seabreeze website.