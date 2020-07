Hundreds of employees at Remington Arms might lose their jobs as the company recently filed for bankruptcy for the second time earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the company said a WARN Notice has been sent to employees, warning them of potential future termination.

The company's headquarters are in Alabama, but it owns the Ilion plant in Herkimer County that's been around since the 1800s.

Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica said more than 800 people work there and hopes it stays that way.