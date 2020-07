The Oakdale Mall said it will finally open its doors to shoppers on Friday.

The shopping center was a little behind schedule, trying to get the right filters installed in their air conditioning units that more effectively target COVID-19.

But all precautions are now taken care of and the mall said doors will open at 11 a.m.

All stores may not be open on day one, but their hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The only day the hours are different is Sunday, when Oakdale will be open noon to 6.