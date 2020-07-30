Free cheesecake was handed out on National Cheesecake Day thanks to one family-owned Rochester business.

Cheesy Eddie's has handed out free cheesecake on July 30 for the last 11 years.

While the South Avenue location is also open, only the Henrietta location participated in the giveway this year because of the pandemic, with a drive-thru option.

“I think people miss their treats, whether it’s Cheesy Eddie’s or anybody else that’s something special that’s local," said owner John Baker. "And I think they just wanna support it and do something fun! And get out of the house and doing something that they can do and not be restricted doing.”

Spectrum News is told they gave away about 2,500 cheesecakes.