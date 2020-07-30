Jen Casas is a hairdresser by trade and a mother at heart.

After years as a stay-at-home mom, she opened Kiddy Kutz on Steinway Street in Astoria.

"I have two boys that are really, really tough to get a haircut. So we figured, 'What a great idea to have a nice place for the kids to just relax, get a nice haircut," Casas says.

But when the coronavirus crisis hit the city, her career took a back seat. She had a lot more time on her hands and began using them for a different purpose: creating masks.

“We decided to make masks for kids and donate them to shelters,” she says.

Casas wanted to make a mask that would address the needs of children. What she came up with, however, works for people of all ages.

“I designed these masks that you can wear around your neck if you need a breather, and when you need to put them back on, you just slide them back on, and they are super adjustable,” she says.

She’s now launched a website, enabling her to ship her masks anywhere.

Before moving forward with her venture, she and her mother, Emma Tzoumas, scoured the internet for something similar, but haven’t been able to find anything like it.

“I don’t run and come back to the car to see if the mask is there or dropped somewhere,” Tzoumas says.

Casas says that while cutting hair is her true passion, she is looking into getting a patent for her innovative mask. In the meantime, they’re already on sale on her website.