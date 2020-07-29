Kodak once employed tens of thousands of area residents.

With word of hundreds of jobs set to return to its industrial park, it's stirring thoughts and memories for those who called Kodak home for decades.

Vincent Stroud worked at Kodak from 1973 to 2003 in customer service.

"In 2003, I was part of a wave of people who were let go because of economic reasons, okay. I had been there for multiple years, so in retrospect, it was a good thing that happened because it got worst after that," said Stroud.

The company says it's geared for a comeback with Tuesday's announcement that it will now be making pharmaceuticals for drugs, which in turn is expected to bring 300 jobs back to Eastman Kodak Park.

"My initial reaction that it's good, 300 is not very many, but it's better than five of course, so hopefully, this will be the start of the rebirth or how they put it in the newspaper today, the second coming, the second generation or something like that," said Stroud.

Essie Calhoun-McDavid worked at Kodak from 1982 to 2011. She rose up the ranks to become vice president of community affairs before she retired. She saw a lot of layoffs over the years. She was excited when she heard the announcement.

"It provides an opportunity for much-needed manufacturing jobs in this company and an opportunity for Kodak to bring on a diverse workforce," said Calhoun-McDavid.

"We are a chemical company. We have the background, we have what's needed to do that, so that's just an expansion, but we already have the infrastructure and the background that's needed for that," said Calhoun-McDavid.