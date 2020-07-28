Federal leaders are expected to make a major announcement in Rochester on Tuesday at Eastman Kodak.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Kodak has secured a $765 million government loan to produce drugs and other medical supplies to treat COVID-19. The report says the former photo giant will make ingredients for generic drugs — including the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine. The goal is to help make the U.S. less reliant on China and India for those drugs. The move could lead create some 300 jobs.

President Donald Trump visited a Fujifilm vaccine lab in North Carolina on Monday where he announced a $265 million contract to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing within that company.

Spectrum News will update this article as new information is released on Tuesday.