On a hot day like Tuesday, getting out on the water to cool off in a kayak or paddleboard might be just the way to go.

What You Need To Know BayCreek Paddling Center in Penfield is celebrating 25 years in business



The center is great for experienced paddlers and beginners



It's located at the south end of Irondequoit Bay on Empire Boulevard

BayCreek Paddling Center at the south end of Irondequoit Bay is helping more and more people get out on the water this summer, including some folks who have never done it before.

"So we are just going to take a chance and go out there and see how it goes," Rod Kendrick of Webster.

The Kendrick family from Webster is kayaking for the very first time.

"It is something to do and take some time with the family and it is something we have never tried before so we figured we give it a try," Kendrick said.

Here’s a great way to get outdoors, get some exercise and enjoy nature on Irondequoit Creek and Irondequoit Bay—BayCreek Paddling Center is in its peak season for kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals. ☀️ @SPECNewsROC @BayCreekPaddle #kayak #roc #nature #outdoorfun pic.twitter.com/FaxubJmyaZ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 28, 2020

BayCreek‘s crew is sending beginners and experienced paddlers out on canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards just about all day on Irondequoit Creek.

BayCreek owner Ken Altfather enjoys sharing his love of the outdoors. BayCreek is celebrating 25 years in business.

"We are finding a lot of people have never been in kayaks or on paddleboards and never been to BayCreek before. They are finding us, I am not exactly sure how, maybe on the web searching for things to do in Rochester that are affordable outdoors and you can be socially distant with," said Altfather. The pent up demand for outdoor recreation is one thing but the weather in Rochester has been absolutely gorgeous."

Rentals at BayCreek are first-come, first-served for a minimum of one hour per vessel. BayCreek Paddling Center is open six days a week. It's located at 1099 Empire Boulevard in Penfield.