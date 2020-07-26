Spectrum News Video: Michael “Papa” Sendlbeck is the face behind Papa’s Popcon, a gourmet popcorn business in the driveway of his Clarence home.

But, Papa doesn’t even like popcorn. While he’s the face of the business, his wife Robin is the brains behind the operation.

She pops hundreds of bags every day, with flavors like caramel, cheddar, and salt and vinegar.

Papa’s Popcorn is a pretty busy place, but it’s been booming since the pandemic. When the shutdown first started, Papa’s Popcorn was open seven days a week.

"Absolutely it's a full time job. We thought it was going to be a part time job but then it turned into a full time job," Robin said. "I love popcorn. Popcorn is my passion."