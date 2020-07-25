Warren County officials say they will begin pursuing legal action against local businesses that fail to follow laws and regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say they moved to suspend the certificate of occupancy for Funarama in Lake George after they re-opened last week, despite being repeatedly told to remain closed under state regulations.

County Administrator Ryan Moore says his office is also preparing a cease and desist letter for Duffy's Tavern, after receiving numerous mask and social distancing complaints from the community.

The increased focus on holding businesses in the county accountable comes on the heels of increased public complaints as the region continues to re-open.

Additional measures officials say they could take include pursuing criminal charges, such as criminal contempt if a court order is ignored, or revoking the license of businesses deemed bad actors.