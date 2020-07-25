The community-based Real Estate Development Training Program is helping East Side building owners and community members gain knowledge and development skills.

"Residents of the East Side will have more control over their future. Just this one program with 17 students is not going to change the world overnight, but it's a start," said David Stebbins, Real Estate Development Training co-coordinator.

This all is made possible thanks to an East Side Avenue initiative called East Side Avenues, which started when Governor Andrew Cuomo committed $65 million to the East Side commercial corridors.

"Through this class and through the projects of the other team members, we're going to see a big growth on the East Side. Just going to beautify and bring back resources into the community," said Raziya Hill, Development Training participant.

The program is in its 20th week, with a few more to go. Classes have been held twice a week via Zoom, featuring experts in fields like law, market analysis, construction, and architecture. On Saturday, the participants were able to take their training outside by touring some real estate development projects, including Nash Lofts.

"When you look at a building, you never think about all the different aspects that go into that. This has really been an opportunity for me to understand the different elements of real estate, I really never even considered before," added Hill.

One of the trainees is Daniel Adams, Kerns Avenue Bowling owner.

"A 16 lane center and I'd like to add an arcade to it. I think it would be a great benefit not just to that area, but the city by providing family entertainment. I have learned so very much about the directions to take to accomplish this," said Adams.

Up until this training, Adams was considering selling the business; however, the program changed his mind and gave him the skill set to expand, with the hope of adding value to the city.

There are plans to hold the Development Training Program again in the future; however, details are still being finalized with the thought of beginning in January of next year.

For more information about East Side Avenues, visit eastavenues.org.