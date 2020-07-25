Those ready to shop until they drop headed to Lockport to browse goods from local small businesses on Saturday.

There was something for everyone, including antiques, toys, jewelry, and much more.

Shoppers could order online, call ahead for curbside pickup, or visit the shops with facemasks.

Small business owners say now, more than ever, they need this support from the public.

"We have been closed for so long, the big-box businesses have been open throughout the whole entire thing and many of us struggled with what we do, and how to transform that into a way we can have our doors open," said Windsor Village owner Kathy O'Keefe.

If you weren't able to make it out on Saturday, the shopping small event continues the rest of the weekend.