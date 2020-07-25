You can try your luck at the region's newest casino soon.

The Oneida Indian Nation will open the Lake House Casino in Sylvan Beach on Monday.

The venue will feature 100 slot machines, along with a restaurant and two bars.

You'll also be able to get a great view of Oneida Lake from the outdoor patio.

The Lake House offers a more intimate setting compared to the Nation's other three casinos.

"We think it's a nice fit because again, iconic building and we're looking forward to inviting people in to see what we've done," said Oneida Nation Enterprises guest experience director Dan Jones. "There's a lot of the beach feel to the whole building and the entire interior and the exterior as well too, so we're excited to invite people in on Monday."

Jones says visitors will have to abide by the Nation's "Safer Together" guidelines.

Those include a screening process, mandatory face coverings on the gaming floor, and operating at 50 percent capacity.

The Lake House is set to open Monday morning at 11 a.m.