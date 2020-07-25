A thrift store that helps support those in need is celebrating its grand re-opening this week.

Captain's Treasures, a next-to-new store that calls Clifton Park home, is back open after a big renovation.

Shoppers can buy gently used and new clothing, jewelry, China dishes and more with prices starting at $1.

The shop even has authentic Coach handbags for around $20 to $40.

Money raised from each purchase goes to CAPTAIN Community Human Services, which supports and empowers people of all ages to reach their goals of personal growth and self-sufficiency.

"If you're cleaning out your closet, think about us. Bring your stuff here, as long as it's clean, it's neat and gently used. If you want to volunteer, if you want help, we'd love to work with you. And certainly come and shop here. You can get some great bargains," said Sue Catroppa, Captain CHS executive director.

The store is open seven days a week, with limited capacity, and face masks are required.

For more information about how you can donate items or volunteer at the store, visit their website.