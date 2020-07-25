The Syracuse Brunch Fest was held at Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company on Saturday.

The event was a unique way to get out and support local businesses, while also staying socially distanced.

People could enjoy all sorts of breakfast options, including food from Glazed and Confused, Peppino's Pizza, Birdsong Cafe, and Cedarvale's own maple products.

Attendees could also hike through the Pleasant Valley Preserve.

The operator of Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company says they wanted to hold a safe event that also helps other local businesses.

"There's a lot of really cool breakfast things around Syracuse, and with everything going on we were trying to do our part and bring the city together and hopefully support some other local businesses as well as our own," said Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company CEO Mike Spicer.

Entertainment was provided by former America's Got Talent star Julia Goodwin.

Spicer says he hopes to hold the event annually.