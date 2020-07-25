The city of Buffalo is doing what it can to help some downtown restaurants keep their doors open.

It shut down part of Chippewa street to vehicles between Delaware and Franklin to give restaurants a chance to extend their outdoor seating.

Barriers are now in place and there is extra security. The city says the measure has been in the works for a while, and if all goes well, it won’t be the last time it happens.

"Our hope is that this becomes such a success that down in the future we'll be able to close the street down in the summer and possible see this as a permanent thing for the future,” said Chippewa Alliance President Rachel DeDomenico.

The closure is in effect until Labor Day.