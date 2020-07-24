Chris Keevil is finishing up his final orders. It’s been a slow few months for the owner of The Copy Centers.

What You Need To Know The Copy Centers was a go-to place for copying, printing, and binding for 40 years



The business has nosedived since March and COVID-19 forced him to close, the owner said



More than 100,000 small businesses are permanently closing because of the pandemic, according to Harvard researchers



“I looked forward to coming to work everyday," said Keevil. "In the last few months, boy, not only is it an effort to get to here, but the days dragged on because you had to look for things to do.”

The Copy Centers opened in 1980. Over the last 40 years, it's become a go to place for copying, printing and binding. Keevil says business was booming last summer, so if you told him then that he’d be closing a year later...

“I wouldn’t have believed it," said Keevil. "We’ve been growing the business downtown. And there have been all sorts of improvements downtown, more people living here, businesses moving downtown. We thought it would be a positive upswing for going forward, and the virus, unfortunately, did us in.”

Printers sit idle. Copy machines rarely need to be refilled. Customers are picking up the last of their orders.

“Unfortunately, we’re closed," Keevil told a walk-in customer. "Closed the business on Friday.”

Keevil has to move out of the store at Salina and Washington Streets by the end of the month.

“Last day is going to be — there will be emotion there, but the only positive thing I can say about closing is there’s so much to do," said Keevil. "Now we’re finally busy just doing all the wrong stuff.”

He’s still tying up loose ends and hoping the coronavirus doesn’t force others to copy his business’s path.

