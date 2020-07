Small businesses in Greece impacted by the pandemic can now apply for a second round of grants.

The GROW Greece COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant will make an additional $100,000 in funding available.

Grants cover two months of operating expenses to help restart business.

It's up to $5,000 for businesses with five to 50 employees, or $2,000 for businesses with three to five employees.

Information is available on the town's website. For questions call 585-723-2344.