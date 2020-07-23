Miller Lanes has been a staple in the Honeoye Falls community for years. Due to COVID-19, the business has to close its doors. Management says they will always cherish the good times they had at the alley.

Jason Kime has worked at miller lanes for 11 years. For the last 2 years, he served as a manager and says the place will always have a special place in his heart.

"You know, just stories upon stories upon stories. I'm going to miss league bowlers. It was a complete family here," said Kime.

The alley was called Brongo Bowl for years, until the previous owner, Tom Brongo, passed away. In 2015, Brad Miller purchased the lanes.

"We celebrated 5 year anniversary, obviously February of 2020, and then all of this kind of hit right here. And we've been scraping through to get through to the point where we are now. Financially it's not able to happen," said Miller.

The news of the alley's closing has been sad for lots of locals.

"It's nice to have a place to recreate and kick back and it's sad that our little town here is not going to have that anymore," said Joe Banker, a Lima resident.

While the alley is closing, Miller says he will remember the legacy of the lanes.

"As the center goes, we'll always cherish the good times that we had there, growing up as a child as long as owning it," said Miller.