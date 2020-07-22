Despite being in Phase 4 of reopening in Western New York, not all businesses are back up and running.

Movie theater owners are saying the state is leaving them in the dark about when they can light up the silver screen.

Lynn Kinsella owns Aurora Theatre in East Aurora. The business has had its doors closed for over four months.

“Do I worry? Of course,” Kinsella said. “Not knowing when we can reopen and the thought that it might be for months on end…that scares me.”

Kinsella said she’s frustrated with the lack of guidance from the state, and says it’s tough on the theater’s financial stability.

“We’re just looking at how to make it safe,” said New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. “What are air conditioning systems like, are there filters that can stop the spread of the virus? There’s a lot involved.”

Kinsella said the business has a plan in place to reopen safely, including masks for employees and customers, and social distancing in the audience.