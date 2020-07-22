The artisan-filled gift shop on Culver Road in Irondequoit that sells only products made in the USA is closing.

What You Need To Know The Simply New York gift shop in Irondequoit is going out of business due to the pandemic



All the items are made in New York or Made in the U.S.A.



Everything is for sale, including the displays, tables, shelving and more



The store will close on August 31

Simply New York was hoping to find a buyer for the store, but that hasn't happened and the pandemic means it's now in a going out of business sale.

Owners Judy and Rick Fuller planned on retiring from retail in March to travel. They wanted to sell their Simply New York store, but the pandemic changed that. Instead, they're trying to cut their losses and sell their inventory.

"We are starting to even sell the displays, the tables, and shelves. We are really hoping that we have a lot of people that will come through and take advantage of our sales," said Judy Fuller.

Going out of business sale. Simply NY on Culver Rd. Irondequoit is closing Aug 31. This store sells 100% #MadeinUSA #MadeinNY products. The business was for sale but no buyers. Owners Judy & Rick Fuller want to retire from retail so decided to close. @SPECNewsROC #retail pic.twitter.com/7t9lldqzvZ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 22, 2020

Every handcrafted item at Simply New York is Made in the USA or Made in New York. They know most of the artisans who handcrafted the pottery, jewelry, games, books, and clothing.

"So a lot of the relationships that we will miss are those consignment artists who do come in personally to drop off or swap off things. Tin Jim who you see does different hammered tin pieces around. He will be picking up all of his work August 1. When we were on the phone he said he would come and pick up his work and we can cry together about the closing of the store," Fuller said.

Simply NY inventory reduction sale Wed-Sun until the store closes Aug 31. Judy Fuller says the hardest part is saying goodbye to all the artisans she’s met over the years. She’s worrried for their well-being as artists struggle financially during pandemic. @SPECNewsROC #artists pic.twitter.com/eZvED88aMZ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 22, 2020

"It has been difficult because some of our vendors have other places that have closed as well. We have small businesses and artists who are at a loss as to what is going to happen for them around the corner. It saddens us that we are not handing the business over so that our vendors and customers can continue with Simply New York," she added.

The inventory reduction sale runs Wednesdays to Sundays until the store closes on August 31. Simply New York is located at 4364 Culver Road in Irondequoit near Seabreeze.