The artisan-filled gift shop on Culver Road in Irondequoit that sells only products made in the USA is closing.
Simply New York was hoping to find a buyer for the store, but that hasn't happened and the pandemic means it's now in a going out of business sale.
Owners Judy and Rick Fuller planned on retiring from retail in March to travel. They wanted to sell their Simply New York store, but the pandemic changed that. Instead, they're trying to cut their losses and sell their inventory.
"We are starting to even sell the displays, the tables, and shelves. We are really hoping that we have a lot of people that will come through and take advantage of our sales," said Judy Fuller.
Every handcrafted item at Simply New York is Made in the USA or Made in New York. They know most of the artisans who handcrafted the pottery, jewelry, games, books, and clothing.
"So a lot of the relationships that we will miss are those consignment artists who do come in personally to drop off or swap off things. Tin Jim who you see does different hammered tin pieces around. He will be picking up all of his work August 1. When we were on the phone he said he would come and pick up his work and we can cry together about the closing of the store," Fuller said.
"It has been difficult because some of our vendors have other places that have closed as well. We have small businesses and artists who are at a loss as to what is going to happen for them around the corner. It saddens us that we are not handing the business over so that our vendors and customers can continue with Simply New York," she added.
The inventory reduction sale runs Wednesdays to Sundays until the store closes on August 31. Simply New York is located at 4364 Culver Road in Irondequoit near Seabreeze.