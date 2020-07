It's been a tough go for Finger Lakes wineries.

After closing during the pandemic, many are just now reopening.

Now, they're adjusting to new state's guidance from the governor requiring customers to buy food when they order alcohol.

Tasting rooms offer snacks, but now may have to sell a wider variety of food like cheese plates.

The New York Wine and Grape Foundation says those investing in new strategies are reporting equal, if not better, revenue.