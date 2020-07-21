Shops in the food court at the Walden Galleria are fighting to allow customers to dine-in.

The group sent a letter to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in support of reopening the dine-in area at the mall. While the letter thanks the county executive for letting the food court reopen, the group says customers are eating on the floor or forced to eat while walking around the mall.

The mall reopened in early July; however the food court opened without the option to sit down in the dining area.

Vendors say the lack of seating could hurt business, making it less likely shoppers will stop by when they get hungry.

“In order to open in the first place, reopen from COVID-19 I mean, they had to upgrade their H-VAC systems. So, its’s actually much safer to eat in the food court right now than to go to another free standing restaurant,” said Nicoletta Cammilleri with JSC Management Group. “And still, they’re not allowed to open at all.”

A representative from each restaurant in the mall’s food court signed the letter.