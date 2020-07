A Cayuga County staple is moving its popular attraction online due to the pandemic.

Mackenzie-Childs, which specializes in handcrafted ceramic tableware, furniture, and home accents, is moving its popular barn sale to the web.

The annual barn sale, which has taken place for more than 35 years, normally attracts thousands to Aurora for four days of deals.

The Mackenzie-Childs website promises those same deals, but in an online format 'coming soon'.