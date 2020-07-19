Rochester Brainery is one of many businesses that have had its fair share of struggles because of COVID-19, but is getting a helping hand from the community.

"I was kind of running into a lot of dead ends, a lot of hurdles and just trying to figure what the best solution was," said Danielle Raymo, owner of Rochester Brainery.

It put Raymo in a tough spot.

A GoFundMe was started to help.

"The GoFundMe doesn't necessarily replace everything that was lost, but it's a certainly a good chuck to help us continue," said Raymo.

The Rochester Brainery is one of many businesses that’s had its fair share of struggles because of COVID-19. Tonight on @SPECNewsROC hear more about an effort to help the business get through the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zW3Lao4XkP — Phillip Boudreaux (@PBoudreauxNews) July 18, 2020

Sara Kozak of Ritual Clay Company teaches a pottery class at Rochester Brainery.

She helped organize this fundraiser.

The goal is to raise $25,000.

"Danielle has done so much for so many different people, and just individuals in our community as a whole, that it would have been devastating blow that couldn't happen. It's something that I think needs to continue to keep moral up," Kozak explained.

While Raymo is providing online and outdoor classes to help keep her business afloat, she is thankful that the community continues to help her financially.

"The space was meant to be a space where can learn together, grow together, and it's so nice to have been able to do that for the past seven years," said Raymo.