Spectrum News Video: No matter what flavor or topping, in a cone or dish, ice cream is just about everyone’s favorite way to beat the summer heat.

The summer is Frosty’s busiest time of year. Despite the inconvenience of additional safety measures the owner says business is good.

Customers are required to wear masks in line (not at outdoor tables), and are asked to keep six feet distance between them.

With temperatures in the 90s more than a few times this summer, some haven't exactly been enthusiastic about wearing masks while ordering their favorite flavor. But even for those who are tired of playing by the rules, a little ice cream to beat the heat is some semblance of Normalcy.