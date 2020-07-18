Tempo servers have filed a class action suit against the Buffalo restaurant and its owner for allegedly withholding tips earned working private events.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, severs say customers hosting events at the restaurant are lead to believe that they are paying 20 percent gratuity.

The servers say they never saw that money, alleging it was kept by the restaurant, a violation of New York Labor Law.

Servers say they’ve lost thousands of dollars in income because of this. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tempo employees who have worked at the restaurant over the last six years.

Spectrum News reached out to the owner of Tempo for comment, and have yet to hear back.