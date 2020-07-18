A new order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo went into effect Friday, mandating bars cannot serve alcohol to in-house customers without a food purchase.

Rochester-area breweries are adapting to the new order, finding creative ways to stay in business



It's a bit disappointing for customers, but most understand the goal of the mandate

The effort is to help keep people from gathering inside packed bars across the state.

Irondequoit Beer Company General Manager Leslie Dicesare said they’ve had to get creative through the COVID-19 related shutdown.

“We went from full service to curbside takeout, we had to reduce our staff, and then thankfully we were able to bring people back in outside, so we were able to bring our staff back in,” Dicesare said.

Now, they have to adapt again.

“Not everybody wants to get chicken wings or poutine with their beer, so we’re offering our Cuomo Cheese Plate for a dollar,” Dicesare said.

Other places like the Swiftwater Brewing Company in Rochester are scaling back, returning to a takeout only model due to the new mandate.



“We’re totally down to comply with whatever regulations come out, in a way that feels safe for our staff and our customers,” Manager Andrew Cook said.



It’s a bit disappointing for customers like Mike Evans, but he understands.



“I really hope this doesn’t impact them. I understand why Cuomo is doing this, because some people aren’t following the rules, and keeping people that are at high risk safe is paramount.” Evans said.



Cook says they’ll be okay. But for now, they’ll just wait and see.



“The safest thing for us to do right now is to return to takeout. And if the new rules come out and we can comply with them and return to outdoor dining, then we will,” Cook said.