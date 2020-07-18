Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he supports Governor Cuomo's mandate that establishments like bars, restaurants, wineries, and breweries can only sell alcohol to people who also order food.

He's also responding to some of the criticism that the rule came on such short notice.

"You're always learning new things, and you're chasing the data, right, and so our public health professionals, right from the beginning, they were constantly learning new information about how the virus spreads and tracking that data, and I know the state tracks it just like we do at the Department of Health very carefully every day," Bello said. "Where are those new cases? What's causing that spread? And we have to be able to adjust quickly, but you know, I do sympathize with those business owners."