The new Common Roots Brewery sits in its original spot on Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls.

What You Need To Know The 2019 fire completely destroyed the building of Common Roots Brewing, a locally owned business in South Glens Falls.

Fifteen months later, the family-owned business reopened with a new brewery triple the size of their old one.

The family credits the community for rallying around their business in its time of need. ​

“This space is our dream come true,” said co-owner Bert Weber.

It’s the same spot where the company was started by father and son, Bert and Christian Weber, nearly seven years ago. They were originally home brewers, and from there the company quickly grew. Now, the owners stand together in the newly constructed building.

“It blows my mind to be in here because I don’t think we ever thought Common Roots would look like this,” said Christian.

It was in March of last year, the original building went up in flames. The fire broke out just weeks after they broke ground on an expansion project. The fire caused extensive damage to the original building and it could not be saved. The owners say it started due to a mechanical issue.

However, before the flames were even put out, the community began to rally around the family business.

“What we just been to experience was this ginormous outreach of people that came out of the woodwork,” said the son.

So, it was not a question of if, but rather, when they would rebuild.

“I think it was one of those decisions that my father and I said ‘alright this is not how we thought of common roots growing but we’re going to bounce back immediately,” he said. “Basically we had to start building this about three weeks after the fire,” added his father.

Fifteen months later, the brewery is back open for business.

“So now that we’re finally back home to walk around here and see what was not standing here 15 months ago, is completely humbling,” said Christian.

The taproom and facility is triple the size. It allows for new features such as a full kitchen, a large outdoor patio area with fire pits, eco-friendly equipment like solar panels, and a larger fully-automated brewing system. Christian Weber says the expanded brewing system was created through his wife’s company, Fronhofer Design.

“It’ll make much more efficient and arguable a better quality brewer, just to have that level or machinery that we're able to work with now, he said.

Employees fill the new site, getting ready for customers. The business opened the new site on Tuesday. The outpouring of support allowed the owners to keep their same staff on deck throughout the rebuild.

“The night of the fire that was our biggest concern, how do we keep these people?” said Bert.

Months in the making, this week’s grand opening looked a little different than the owners had originally expected because of the pandemic. Common Roots is currently only open to take out beer only. The owners plan on adding a menu for to-go food in the upcoming weeks.

“I think we’ve proven that we’ve adjusted to being a very resilient company,” said Bert.

Also, the owners plan on having a big grand opening once they can safely do so. It’s just one more hurdle they’re overcoming. But, for now, they’re just happy to be back home.

“But right now I think we’re certainly just happy to be back and have a little bit or normalcy and see everything come to fruition that we’ve been working on or 15, 16 months now,” said Christian.