Every Saturday until October, Western New Yorkers can shop until they drop at the Clarence Hollow Farmers' Market.

Rain or shine, local vendors are offering everything from the traditional fresh fruit and vegetables, to CBD items, to dog treats.

Though the market is adjusting to a new way of working — even selling designer face masks — organizers say people enjoy the consistency it offers.

"Let's try to keep as much tradition going as we can," said treasurer John Leamer. "Yes, it's a little different because of the pandemic situation, but as you can see with the people here, they want an outlet as well and we're trying to provide that."

You can visit the Clarence Hollow Farmers' Market 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday at 10717 Main Street between Ransom and Salt Roads.

You are asked to wear a face-covering and socially distance from others.