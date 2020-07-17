Bar and restaurant owners are dealing with yet more restrictions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that all alcohol sales must be accompanied by food purchases, and now bar and restaurant owners say they’re scrambling to follow the rules.

“I saw it on Facebook,” said Lauren Monforte, the owner of Beer Belly Deli, about how she learned of the changes. “Here we go again.”

“I was on the road, and I just checked my messages on the road and saw it," said Andrew Brooks, Talking Cursive Brewing Company owner. "And I was like, 'oh okay, so I’ve got three hours to get back and make this happen,' and I was about two hours away."

Monforte and Brooks are two of many who were caught off guard by the governor’s announcement: no food, no booze.

“It’s hard, but we have to do what we have to do," said Brooks. "I think the only way to get through this and get to an end at some point and realistically is that nine, 12 months away? You know, let’s just get there. And when we get there, we’ll be all right.”

Cuomo said that the state is trying to crack down on social distancing violations.

Monforte said she was anticipating stricter restrictions at some point. She’ll adapt, because it means Beer Belly Deli can stay open.

“Little changes like this have a ripple effect through the whole restaurant: people’s jobs, the hours that they work, how we greet the customer, the whole customer experience," said Monforte. "It seems like a really simple thing to say. ‘You can’t go to the bar and open a beer,’ but it impacts about seven different operations within the restaurant.”

Brooks agreed. His business is down about 75 percent compared to pre-pandemic, said Brooks.

One customer walked out of Talking Cursive on Thursday after being told he had to order food.

Brooks is taking the 'better safe than sorry' approach, because the state Liquor Authority hadn't published the new rules.

“OK, so can someone split a pretzel? Like OK. Well, could four people split a pretzel?" wondered Brooks. "You know, all of those things that are going that customers are going to try to find ways around it. Owners are going to try to find ways around it. You know, just try and just do the right thing, because it’s the right thing.”