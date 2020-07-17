Marge's Lakeside Inn co-owner Francine Beth says it will be a work in progress as they attempt to find a food item to sell to comply with Governor Cuomo's new rule on bars.

She says they'll need more wait staff to move people around to tables.

Beth says they had a $39 Hot Pocket on the menu, to be covered under the New York State Liquor Authority Law, but will now need to provide something affordable so customers will be able to drink at her bar.

"But basically, I'm hoping to come up with something silly, like a fluffernutter sandwich, cut it in half, because nobody is going to want to eat it anyway, they're just going to order it and put it down, that's my guess anyway," Beth said.

Beth says it's been a tough year. This comes at a time the bar would be celebrating its 60th year in business.