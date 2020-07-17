Walton Street in Syracuse’s Armory Square is closed to cars, and open for dining and retail. It gives businesses room to expand, and helps businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Once restaurants were able to reopen, we don’t really have the capacity for any outdoor seating, so that did hurt us more than the initial shut down," said Kyle Mastropietro, the owner of Kasai Ramen. "That’s when we really saw a drop in business. So now, with this opportunity, it’s just great.”

City leaders say the goal is to maximize the use of public spaces and prioritize public health.

What You Need To Know

Syracuse is trying to help businesses impacted by the pandemic by expanding outdoor dining and retail options



Walton Street is closed from West Fayette Street to Clinton Street through Monday morning



The city says expanded outdoor dining and retail options will continue throughout the summer

From ramen to margaritas, there are 'street food' options for everyone. They feed diners and the economy.

“When I went to the meeting with the mayor last week, I knew something great was going to happen," said Alejandro Gonzalez, the owner of Margaritas Mexican Cantina. "It was an opportunity, and it presented itself. Now we have 15 more tables outside, and we can put another 10. So far, it’s going pretty good.”

Mastropietro said he’s glad to see the city supporting small businesses like his.

The opportunity allows him to expand, too. Kasai Ramen will have live music throughout the weekend and brunch on Sunday, because tables will take over Walton Street all weekend.

“It’s been a wish of mine for a while and you don’t want to say dream come true because it sounds a little cheesy but it’s pretty close," said Mastropietro. "This is amazing. I think it’s going to be a great weekend and hopefully weekends moving forward. It will keep going.”

If all goes well, outdoor dining and retail options will expand throughout the city and continue throughout the summer.