CLERMONT, Fla. — As businesses are trying to get by during the coronavirus pandemic. Smaller businesses that share space like markets and exchanges say it's actually benefited them during pandemic.

Victor Berriel is owner of the building where Clermont Exchange is located. Inside, 10 businesses share the space in downtown Clermont.

He said the goal of the exchange was to energize the downtown area.

“You look at all the big box stores that are closing down … so having smaller shops, I think this is the wave of the future. If it can help someone have an affordable location, that means they don’t have so much overhead,” Berriel said.

One of the businesses inside is Orchids by Charleen.

“It’s easier to manage the rent when you are sharing with a lot of people, a lot of vendors,” said Charleen Ching.

Ching said that her monthly rent around $500 compared to paying $2,000 to $3,000 for are place of her own.

Clermont is not the only area where this type of model is working. Plant Street Market in Winter Garden has been around more than five years.

“We all generate great business, we all vive off each other,” said Michaels’ Ali Coal fired pizza General Manager Gregg Fiametta.

He said sharing space helps with the overhead costs, and despite the pandemic they are still pushing on, and hoping the best for the future.

“Hope we get through this quick and safe and responsible I think if everyone follows directions we get through this, and go out the other end strong.”