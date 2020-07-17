ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is asking for the community’s support to help close a multi-million dollar budget deficit from the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know New fundraiser aims to recoup loss





Zoo lost $1.5M in revenue when it was closed for two months





If zoo can't raise $500,000 it may have to cut education program

CEO Dino Ferri says the zoo lost $1.5 million in revenue during its two months of closure, which began ahead of Florida’s stay-at-home order. A new fundraiser, called There Is No Zoo Without You, aims to recoup that loss.

Ferri says he laid off 40 percent of employees back in March until money from the Paycheck Protection Program came in. Salaries were also cut and there is a hiring freeze.

If the zoo cannot raise $500,000 by the end of August, its education program, which reaches tens of thousands of kids, will be cut.

“If we have to cut that, that has an impact,” Ferri said. “That has an impact no longer just on us, but the community truly,” said Ferri.

The zoo’s operating expenses are $500,000 a month, according to Ferri. Zoo workers take care of 350 animals every day.

Finance-wise, Ferri says the zoo is not in danger of closing again and furloughing staff - but it’s still a concern.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t talk in-house about it. It’s the stuff that keeps us awake at night," he admitted.

Ferri estimates the zoo will lose close to $2.5 million in revenue by the end of the year.