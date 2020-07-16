The owners of Fuego Coffee are teaming up and opening up another spot to get a cup of joe on University Avenue.

Matilda Coffee House and Kitchen will be moving into the former Starry Nites Cafe.

Co-owner Derrick Deporter, who is also a partner of Unter Biergarten on East Avenue, says work has begun to revamp the space.

The restaurant is named after his daughter Matilda, and will offer craft coffee as well as a wide range of food options.

"You're going to see a lot of healthy options and seasonal options using a lot of local farms where we can, and ever-changing," Deporter said.

Matilda Coffee House and Kitchen is set to open on September 15.