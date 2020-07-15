One Middletown restaurant, Oak & Reed, has decided to hold off on indoor dining for now and only offer outdoor dining in abundance of caution for their customers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after a customer alerted them after their visit that they had come in contact with someone who had COVID-19 prior to their visit. After closing for a week for cleaning and testing, the owners of Oak & Reed decided to only reopen for outdoor dining in their covered corridor space in order to keep people safe.

"We're just taking any precaution. We're making sure that our servers are doing health checks when they come in, we're making sure that were sanitizing the tables, in between every single customer," said owner Laura Moore. "It's important as business owners to really do the right thing and I think when it comes to making decisions for the business you really have to not only think about yourselves and your bottom line, but also your employees and the safety of your customers."

They plan to reassess reopening indoor dining when nationwide cases of COVID-19 begin to decline.