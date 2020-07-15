BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI is expanding its curbside grocery pickup across more than 35 states, including Florida, and will be available across nearly 600 markets nationwide by the end of July.

“We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone,” ALDI U.S. chief executive officer Jason Hart said in announcement. “Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

Customers can order the full selection of ALDI exclusive products and other items. They can find the nearest ALDI store that offers curbside grocery pickup at shop.ALDI.us or in ALDI’s mobile app.

Shoppers can place orders in online carts and select a location and pickup time. Then they drive to the selected store and park in a space marked for grocery pickup, and a store employee will load the products into their cars.

ALDI also offers grocery delivery through Instacart.