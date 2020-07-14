A voluntary recall has been issued for a brand of hand sanitizer because of the potential presence of methanol.

AAA Cosmética is voluntarily recalling all lots of Advance Hand Sanitizer currently in U.S. distribution, packaged in 480 mL bottles.

Officials said methanol exposure could caue nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain or other dangerous conditions.

The company said it had not received any complaints of adverse effects.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

The FDA posted a link here with specific product numbers and more information.