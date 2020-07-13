It's looking like financial challenges facing Resorts World Catskills workers, the Town of Thompson, and Sullivan County are going to keep growing.

Resorts World Catskills has had 1,256 employees furloughed in the pandemic since April. There's still no word from the state on when casinos may be making a comeback.

So Monday, those workers got something called a WARN notice from Resorts World management, giving them a legally required heads-up that the furlough may go longer than six months.

A spokesperson for the company calls the furloughs a difficult decision after the casino shut down in March. The company is still optimistic about reopening and preparing with air filtration upgrades and other safety steps.