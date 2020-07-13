Delaware North gave notification to approximately 100 full-time employees across the company that they will not return to their jobs.

The company cited the decision is required to stabilize the company in the wake of the pandemic.

The Buffalo-based company has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rebuilding process will take years, not months, as we originally anticipated, and we will not reach pre-pandemic employment levels anytime soon,” read a statement from the company.

Every impacted employee will receive a severance package, in addition to resources to help their search for new employment, according to the company.

“Our ability to recall our employees from temporary leave has been frustratingly slow given the delays in operating unit openings and the reduced capacity and demand experienced in those locations,” according to the statement.

A Delaware North spokesperson confirmed that a majority of the company’s full-time employees across the company remain on temporary leave.