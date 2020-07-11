ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many bars to close again after the state prohibited them from serving alcohol, but the owner of the Dog Bar in St. Petersburg has found a refreshing alternative to attract customers.

“We’ve done a snow cone, a root beer floats”, says Fred Metzler, “snow cones for the puppies and ‘puppichinos’ for the puppies. Essentially anything to still try to make it fun.”

The non-alcoholic drinks, plus an added food menu, is allowing the dog bar to become the cat’s meow for customers and the pooches.

“We’ve loved Dog Bar since it opened”, said customer Hayley Sandiford, “and it’s the greatest concept.”